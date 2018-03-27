Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Chocolate Is America's Favorite Easter Gift: What's Yours?

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Is any Easter basket complete without chocolate bunnies and Peeps? Photo Credit: Vira Mamchur Schwartz
While not to Christmas standards, Easter gift-giving ranks high. Photo Credit: Statista

If you think painting Easter eggs is the most popular Easter tradition in the United States, you're wrong. According to New York City-based Statista's Easter Survey 2018 , giving baskets of candy beats out egg painting with 60 percent of Americans naming it their number one favorite custom.

Painting eggs came in third at 55 percent, with egg hunts coming in second with 57 percent picking it as their favorite Easter tradition.

Chocolate still rates as the most popular Easter gift, with an expected 75 percent of the U.S. population expected to buy confections made to be bunnies, eggs, and more.

The most important thing about Easter, according to the survey, is bringing family together, with 47 percent of Americans agreeing. Only 36 percent call celebrating the religious meaning of the holiday as most important. Nevertheless, 84 percent of the United States population will be celebrating Easter in one way or another on Sunday, April 1.

This past February, Statista asked 1,011 U.S. residents, ages 18 to 64 in an online survey how they celebrate Easter. For more information, visit statista.com .

