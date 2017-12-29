Closter Girl Competes In Kids Baking Show On Food Network

CLOSTER, N.J. -- Talk about a "sweet" gig: 13-year-old Linsey Lam will appear on The Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" Monday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on The Food Network.

Lam, a Closter resident, is one of 12 contestants -- ranging in age from 10 to 13 -- competing in decadent dessert challenges designed to find the most impressive and creative kid baker in the country.

Over the course of 10 episodes, she and her other kid baking contestants will tackle new confectionary challenges, from sweet dessert pizzas using traditional savory pizza toppings to out-of-this-world desserts with freeze-dried astronaut approved ingredients.

The winner wins a grand prize of $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

Lam, who's been baking since she was very young -- she got "super serious" in 6th grade -- said the experience was both nerve-wracking and fun.

"It was fun because I had always dreamed of being on the show and there I was living out my dream," she said.

She also enjoyed meeting the judges as well as the other kids who knew just as much -- and sometimes even more -- about baking.

What was nerve-wracking, however, was knowing that every mistake made would be shown on national TV. It was also hard to make beautiful desserts in such little time.

"There was a lot of pressure to succeed and it was one of the most stressful things I’ve gone through," she said.

Fans can join the baking banter on Twitter using #BakingChampionship and can relive the behind-the-scenes moments at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship .

