Northern Valley Daily Voice
lifestyle

Daily Voice Photo Contest: Submit Original Shots For Bergen County Facebook

Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice Bergen County needs a new Facebook cover page photograph.
Daily Voice Bergen County needs a new Facebook cover page photograph.

We don't want to jinx it, but the cover photo on the Daily Voice Bergen County Facebook page is starting to feel outdated (although always beautiful, Mary Garofalo Pitera).

It's almost time to switch things up to something a little more... springy.

Daily Voice is currently accepting original photo submissions from anywhere in Bergen County (read: ORIGINAL photos only!).

You can submit people, places or things -- anything with a local, homegrown connection -- by Monday, April 16: Email clevine@dailyvoice.com .

The winning photo will be at the top of the Daily Voice Bergen County Facebook page .

