Def Leppard Guitarist Out, Paramus Native Steve Brown Of Trixter In

Paramus native Steve Brown of Trixter will be filling in for Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen for the remainder of the summer tour "Journey," BlabberMouth.net reports .

Collen, who is awaiting the birth of his child with wife Helen, left for a family emergency, the article says.

Brown's first appearance was at Friday night's show at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

In a 2017 interview, Brown said: "Those guys are like family to me. Most people don't know this, but I go back with Def Leppard to about 1988 when they were touring behind 'Hysteria'. Phil Collen is a like a brother to me."

Brown and three others comprise Trixter, the Paramus-based glam metal/hard rock band.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.