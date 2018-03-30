Did You See Him? Rapper 50 Cent Spotted At Teaneck Marriott

Go Teaneck Marriott, it's your birthday.

"In Da Club" rapper 50 Cent stopped into the local hotel Saturday to show support for his favorite body builders.

The athletes from around the U.S. were competing in the NPC Steve Stone Metropolitan Championships, held annually at the Teaneck Marriott.

The rapper -- whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III -- posed with fans and professional athletes including Tenafly's Angelica Teixeira, who was crowned Ms Bikini Olympia last summer in Las Vegas.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.