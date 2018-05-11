Dumont Dancer Rallies For Beloved Muhlenberg College Professor

A Dumont dancer is raising funds for her college professor who is battling breast cancer.

Anne Kitz, 21, is a double major in dance and media communications at Muhlenberg College. Megan Flynn was one of her first professors her freshman year four years ago, and she has since had her for several technique and academic courses.

Last year, the senior class in the dance department discovered Flynn was fighting cancer and would be taking the year off for treatment.

"Her lack of presence of the campus was palpable," said Kitz, a lifelong dancer and IHA graduate.

"To many of us, Megan is so much more than just one of our dance professors. She has supported us, challenged us, and championed us in all that we do beyond our dance training."

That's why, Kitz said, she has started a GoFundMe campaign for her professor. The money will be donated to the Susan G. Komen foundation in Flynn's name.

"Dance is a way for me to express myself better than words ever could," said Kitz, emphasizing her professor's profound impact on her passion.

"It is an art form that has challenged me physically and mentally and for that I am forever grateful. I look forward to keeping dance as part of my life in the future beyond college in whatever way I can."

