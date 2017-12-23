DVlicious: Bergen's 2017 Best Foods Revealed

Contact Us
Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen in East Rutherford is known for its specialty pies.
Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen in East Rutherford is known for its specialty pies. Photo Credit: Submitted
Two dogs with relish, sauerkraut and mustard at Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee.
Two dogs with relish, sauerkraut and mustard at Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Facebook

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Who has the best steak, pizza, ice cream, bagels and more in Bergen County?

Readers picked their DVlicious favorites in 2017. In case you missed it -- or simply want to know where to go -- a recap follows.

What categories do you want to see in 2018? Let us know at jmuchnick@dailyvoice.com.

