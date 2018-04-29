Eminem Album Earns Bergen County Producer Top Billboard 200 Award

Listen for the drums on track 9 of Eminem's chart-topping album "Revival" and what you'll hear is the work of Park Ridge's Myles Moraites.

The multi-platinum producer, more commonly known as his stage name Myles William, worked on the song "Like Home" with the rapper and Alicia Keys.

"Revival" hit the number one spot on Billboard 200, earning 29-year-old Moraites his second Billboard award for the #1 Billboard 200 album.

In like "Like Home," the rapper encourages U.S. citizens not to give up America and predicts Trump will be impeached:

"Someone get this Aryan a sheet/ Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached/ Everybody on your feet/ This is where terrorism and heroism meets, square up in the streets."

Moraites' first was Billboard award was in 2016 for Beyonce's platinum-certified album "Lemonade," of which he produced the track "Freedom." The song was nominated for a Grammy Award.

"Revival" is a gold-certified album in Austria, Denmark, France, Italy, New Zealand and the U.K. It is platinum-certified in Canada.

Moraites has worked with artists such as Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown and more. His music has been featured in major feature films such as "The Other Woman" starring Cameron Diaz, which was a box office #1, and Apples "iWatch 2" commercial.

He is co-founder of NYC entertainment company Future Moguls with partners Jay Pharoah of SNL and Westwood artist TITUS. The company encourages young talent to follow their dreams as they did.

