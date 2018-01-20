Contact Us
Facebook Makes Changes: Keep Seeing Daily Voice Stories In Your Newsfeed

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: File

Facebook has announced it will soon be prioritizing posts from friends and family members, so users will be seeing less of their favorite news websites -- like Daily Voice.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Here's how you can keep Daily Voice stories rolling in your Facebook feeds.

Facebook for desktop

  • Go to www.Facebook.com , and select the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the page.
  • Click on "News Feed Preferences."
  • Click on "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a star with a blue badge.
  • Finally, click on "Done."

Facebook for iPhone

  • Select the three-line menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the app.
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "Settings."
  • Select "News Feed Preferences."
  • Select "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a blue badge with a star.
  • Select "Done."

Facebook for Android

  • Select the three-line menu in the top right-hand corner of the app.
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "News Feed Preferences."
  • Select "Prioritize who to see first."
  • Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice).
  • Select "Done."

Happy reading!

