Facebook Makes Changes: Keep Seeing Daily Voice Stories In Your Newsfeed

Facebook has announced it will soon be prioritizing posts from friends and family members, so users will be seeing less of their favorite news websites -- like Daily Voice.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Here's how you can keep Daily Voice stories rolling in your Facebook feeds.

Facebook for desktop

Go to www.Facebook.com , and select the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the page.

Click on "News Feed Preferences."

Click on "Prioritize who to see first."

Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a star with a blue badge.

Finally, click on "Done."

Facebook for iPhone

Select the three-line menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the app.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "Settings."

Select "News Feed Preferences."

Select "Prioritize who to see first."

Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice). The pages and profiles you select will show a blue badge with a star.

Select "Done."

Facebook for Android

Select the three-line menu in the top right-hand corner of the app.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select "News Feed Preferences."

Select "Prioritize who to see first."

Select the pages and profiles you want to see appear first in your news feed (including Daily Voice).

Select "Done."

Happy reading!

