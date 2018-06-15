Family Of Ailing Little Ferry Boy, 6, Longing For Dog Loses $1400 In Scam

A Little Ferry family is seeking help raising money for a therapy dog for their ailing 6-year-old boy suffering a fatal illness after being scammed by a social media post.

Leart Osmani has been asking for a dog for more than a year. He has been in the pediatric intensive care unit at HackensackUMC for several weeks with Schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia and has a life expectancy of between nine and 11 years, his mom Rezarta Osmani said.

His family had finally saved enough money when they found one for approximately $1400 in Georgia through a Facebook post. After paying all of the money, the family never received the dog and have since brought the issue to attention of local police, Osmani said.

In the meantime, the Osmanis are hoping to raise the money again to get Leart the dog he's always wanted.

More than $550 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the six-year-old. Leart is intubated, has endured countless surgeries with more on the way and suffers from hallucinations while on 14 different medications up to three times daily.

His family is hoping that a dog will help ease some of his pain.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

