Film About College Suicide Stars Real Housewife Dolores Catania

Cecilia Levine
Dolores Catania in "Breaking Points," debuting Thursday, May 10 at the Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival. Photo Credit: Contributed
Dolores Catania. Photo Credit: Contributed

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dolores Catania is shedding light on teenage suicide with a starring role in a new film debuting this week at the Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival.

Catania plays a grieving mother in "Breaking Points," a 34-minute film that tells the story of how a pair of college roommates coping with the suicide of their friend.

Catania, who calls the suicide of a child "a mother's worst nightmare," along with the film's writer and director Brad Forenza, will hold a Q&A following the movie on Thursday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE.

