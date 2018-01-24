Future Of Wayne Producer's NBC Sitcom 'Great News' Uncertain

WAYNE, N.J. -- The second season finale of "Great News" aired this week on NBC, and the network has yet to announce if the show -- produced by Wayne's Tracy Wigfield -- will be renewed or cancelled, Vulture reports.

Ratings have been down for the 30-minute comedy, co-produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner, the article says. Wigfield plays weather woman Beth, alongside Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell and Nicole Richie.

The show is set in the world of television news and follows an up-and-coming news producer who finds herself dealing with a new intern: her mother.

It's reportedly based on Wigfield's relationship with her own mother.

Wigfield recently became a mother when she welcomed daughter Celine -- who she was carrying during production and filming -- earlier this month.

