Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Mahwah's Ramapo Valley Road/Route 202 Culvert Reopens
Future Of Wayne Producer's NBC Sitcom 'Great News' Uncertain

Cecilia Levine
Briga Heelan as Beth and Andrea Martin as Carol Wendelson on NBC's "Great News" produced by Tracy Wigfield. Photo Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC
Tracy Wigfield as Beth on "Great News" on NBC. Photo Credit: Chris Haston NBC

WAYNE, N.J. -- The second season finale of "Great News" aired this week on NBC, and the network has yet to announce if the show -- produced by Wayne's Tracy Wigfield -- will be renewed or cancelled, Vulture reports.

Ratings have been down for the 30-minute comedy, co-produced by  Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner, the article says. Wigfield plays weather woman Beth, alongside Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell and Nicole Richie.

The show is set in the world of television news and follows an up-and-coming news producer who finds herself dealing with a new intern: her mother.

It's reportedly based on Wigfield's relationship with her own mother.

Wigfield recently became a mother when she welcomed daughter Celine -- who she was carrying during production and filming -- earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM VULTURE.

