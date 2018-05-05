Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Get The Tissues: Military Sister Surprises Twins At Lodi Little League Game

Get The Tissues: Military Sister Surprises Twins At Lodi Little League Game

Cecilia Levine
Twins Justin and Ryan Wilson reunite with their sister and her husband on the Lodi Little League field.
Twins Justin and Ryan Wilson reunite with their sister and her husband on the Lodi Little League field.

A pair of twins who thought they had won a Nintendo Switch during a raffle during a Lodi Little League game instead got a much bigger surprise:

A visit from their sister and her husband, who both serve in the U.S. Air Force.

Nine-year-old twins Justin and Ryan Wilson see their sister Justine Asbridge and her husband Micheal once a year on average, NorthJersey.com reports .

The twins apparently had been asking their father Ray Wilson when their sister would be coming home, according to the story.

Justine is stationed in Oklahoma and Micheal is in Greenland, the article says.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO.

