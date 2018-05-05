Get The Tissues: Military Sister Surprises Twins At Lodi Little League Game

A pair of twins who thought they had won a Nintendo Switch during a raffle during a Lodi Little League game instead got a much bigger surprise:

A visit from their sister and her husband, who both serve in the U.S. Air Force.

Nine-year-old twins Justin and Ryan Wilson see their sister Justine Asbridge and her husband Micheal once a year on average, NorthJersey.com reports .

The twins apparently had been asking their father Ray Wilson when their sister would be coming home, according to the story.

Justine is stationed in Oklahoma and Micheal is in Greenland, the article says.

