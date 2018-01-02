Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Got Snow? Reader Photos From Across Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Strong winds blew the roof off of the Delta Gas Station in Garfield.
Strong winds blew the roof off of the Delta Gas Station in Garfield. Photo Credit: John Seno
Elly the Patterdale Terrier from Ridgewood loves the snow. She has been through the rescue system twice and finally found her fur-ever home with the Bolducs.
Elly the Patterdale Terrier from Ridgewood loves the snow. She has been through the rescue system twice and finally found her fur-ever home with the Bolducs. Photo Credit: Bruce Bolduc
Squirrel visit! Normally five come to eat at Anne DeAngelis' house in Ramsey.
Squirrel visit! Normally five come to eat at Anne DeAngelis' house in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Anne DeAngelis
Rosie Mungiello from Wyckoff doing her best to enjoy her first white powdery blizzard! What a cutie!
Rosie Mungiello from Wyckoff doing her best to enjoy her first white powdery blizzard! What a cutie! Photo Credit: Ashley Harwood
Check out the snow on this Franklin Lakes hot tub -- slanted. Thanks a lot, wind.
Check out the snow on this Franklin Lakes hot tub -- slanted. Thanks a lot, wind. Photo Credit: Contributed
A snowy montage from Ridgefield Park.
A snowy montage from Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Contributed
Riley Bouzoumita age 8 takes a break from shoveling in Saddle Brook. Well-deserved, Riley.
Riley Bouzoumita age 8 takes a break from shoveling in Saddle Brook. Well-deserved, Riley. Photo Credit: Contributed

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — We asked, you delivered (as always). Above are pictures from Snowstorm Grayson from around Bergen County.

Got more? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.