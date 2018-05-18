Guac Donut: Would You Do It? -- The New Bergen County Restaurant Collab

Get this -- a doughnut filled with guacamole, the Guacdonut. Sounds gross, right? Not to Bergen County's Glaze Donuts and Taqueria Los Gueros. The two eateries collaborated on the new, err, treat -- a chocolate-frosted doughnut with sweet avocado cream. Vote below (story continues underneath poll).

Poll Would you try the Guacdonut? I'd try anything once Nope. And nope. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Would you try the Guacdonut? I'd try anything once 39%

Nope. And nope. 61% Back to Vote

The second collaborative dish is called the "Gringa" -- pork, mozzarella, pineapple and onions.

Grab either dish at Taqueria Los Gueros with locations in East Rutherford, Englewood, Saddle Brook and Passaic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.