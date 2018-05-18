Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Guac Donut: Would You Do It? -- The New Bergen County Restaurant Collab

Cecilia Levine

Guac Donut: Would You Do It? -- The New Bergen County Restaurant Collab

Cecilia Levine
There's guac in there. Sort of.
There's guac in there. Sort of. Photo Credit: Taqueria Los Gueros

Get this -- a doughnut filled with guacamole, the Guacdonut. Sounds gross, right? Not to Bergen County's Glaze Donuts and Taqueria Los Gueros. The two eateries collaborated on the new, err, treat -- a chocolate-frosted doughnut with sweet avocado cream. Vote below (story continues underneath poll).

Poll
Would you try the Guacdonut?
Current Results

Would you try the Guacdonut?

  • I'd try anything once
    39%
  • Nope. And nope.
    61%

The second collaborative dish is called the "Gringa" -- pork, mozzarella, pineapple and onions.

Grab either dish at Taqueria Los Gueros with locations in East Rutherford, Englewood, Saddle Brook and Passaic.

