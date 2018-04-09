Hackensack Friends Are Thrilled To See Familiar Face In Target

If you thought that was Hackensack's Barbie Ferreira you saw in the beauty section of Target, you would be correct.

The 22-year-old is in yet another Target ad campaign, and you can find her smiling face in the beauty section of the store's Hackensack Avenue location -- and many more.

Friends and fans are thrilled to see Ferreira's familiar face.

"I saw your face in my local target and I yelled ‘Yay Barbie is in the beauty section!!’ And I got a couple of weird looks," one said.

"I swear every time I see you pictures at store all that goes through my head is 'Yaaaassss queen,'" another said.

Ferreira made headlines early in her modeling career during an ad campaign for American Eagle.

She has since been in countless advertisements across the U.S.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.