Haworth Named Among Richest Places In America

Two Bergen County boroughs were listed among the 30 richest in the U.S.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Community Survey to determined which towns, cities, boroughs and villages were the nation's wealthiest.

The wealthiest places in the U.S. is listed as Los Altos Hills, California, where the median household income is $243,701 and the median home value is $2 million.

Haworth came in at No. 26 and Upper Saddle River is No. 22.

The median household income in Haworth is $168,371 and $171,747 in Upper Saddle River. The median home value in Haworth is $644,700 and $905,100 in Upper Saddle River.

Other area cities, villages, towns and boroughs on the list include Upper Montclair, Rye, N.Y. and Darien, C.T.

