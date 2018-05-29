Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Here's Where You Can Find The Best Happy Hour Deals In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Those margaritas don't look too bad right now. Bergen County boasts many happy hour deals -- here are some of the best.
It's not even 4 p.m. and you need a drink. Luckily, North Jersey is no stranger to afternoon cocktails with many places offering tough-to-beat happy hour specials.

Here are the best ones across Bergen County, according to Yelpers.

Casual Habana, New Milford :

  • Get this: $6 mojitos/margaritas, $5 wine/sangria, $3 beer, $1 empanadas
  • When: Tuesday, Wednesday all day; Thursday and Friday 4 to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close (food not included); Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close (food not included).

Bahama Breeze, Paramus:

  • Get this: Half-off apps like coconut shrimp, tostones with chicken, lump crab stack; $5 Mojito Cubano, Ultimate Piña Colada, Frozen Bahamarita®; beers between $3 and $4.
  • When: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to close.

The Steel Wheel Tavern, Ridgewood:

  • Get this: Five-dollar ($5) everything including apps like shaved New York strip sliders, BBQ pulled pork sliders, fish tacos, buffalo mac & cheese (and more); as well as beers, cocktails and house wines.
  • When: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close. Drink specials are available except on Friday and Saturday nights.

Sangria, Mahwah:

The Hive Bar & Bistro, Garfield:

  • Get this: $3 domestics, $5 premium, $5 wines, $5 mixed drinks, $5 empanadas, pierogies, garlic shrimp, sliders, hive fries and loaded tots.
  • When: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BJ's Brewhouse, Teterboro:

WANT TO BE ON THE NEXT HAPPY HOUR LIST? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM .

