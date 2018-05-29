Here's Where You Can Find The Best Happy Hour Deals In Bergen County

It's not even 4 p.m. and you need a drink. Luckily, North Jersey is no stranger to afternoon cocktails with many places offering tough-to-beat happy hour specials.

Here are the best ones across Bergen County, according to Yelpers.

Casual Habana, New Milford :

Get this: $6 mojitos/margaritas, $5 wine/sangria, $3 beer, $1 empanadas

$6 mojitos/margaritas, $5 wine/sangria, $3 beer, $1 empanadas When: Tuesday, Wednesday all day; Thursday and Friday 4 to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close (food not included); Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close (food not included).

Bahama Breeze, Paramus:

Get this: Half-off apps like coconut shrimp, tostones with chicken, lump crab stack; $5 Mojito Cubano, Ultimate Piña Colada, Frozen Bahamarita®; beers between $3 and $4.

Half-off apps like coconut shrimp, tostones with chicken, lump crab stack; $5 Mojito Cubano, Ultimate Piña Colada, Frozen Bahamarita®; beers between $3 and $4. When: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to close.

The Steel Wheel Tavern, Ridgewood:

Get this: Five-dollar ($5) everything including apps like shaved New York strip sliders, BBQ pulled pork sliders, fish tacos, buffalo mac & cheese (and more); as well as beers, cocktails and house wines.

Five-dollar ($5) everything including apps like shaved New York strip sliders, BBQ pulled pork sliders, fish tacos, buffalo mac & cheese (and more); as well as beers, cocktails and house wines. When: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close. Drink specials are available except on Friday and Saturday nights.

Sangria, Mahwah:

Get this: Twenty-five percent off the endless tapas (regularly priced between $9 and $14) menu and all drinks (think Sangria, lots of it).

Twenty-five percent off the (regularly priced between $9 and $14) menu and When: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hive Bar & Bistro, Garfield:

Get this: $3 domestics, $5 premium, $5 wines, $5 mixed drinks, $5 empanadas, pierogies, garlic shrimp, sliders, hive fries and loaded tots.

$3 domestics, $5 premium, $5 wines, $5 mixed drinks, $5 empanadas, pierogies, garlic shrimp, sliders, hive fries and loaded tots. When: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BJ's Brewhouse, Teterboro:

Get this: $3 domestics/chips and dips, $4 BJ's signature handcrafted beers, $5 dark horse wines, half off mini deep dish pizzas (buffalo chicken, California supreme, Mediterranean, build your own, more) and $1 off guest draft beers.

$3 domestics/chips and dips, $4 BJ's signature handcrafted beers, $5 dark horse wines, half off mini deep dish pizzas and $1 off guest draft beers. When: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday to Thursday, 10 p.m. to close.

