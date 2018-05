Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bergen County's participating Haagen-Dazs stores are:

Edgewater Promenade

Ridgewood, 22 E. Ridgewood Road

Fair Lawn, 23-12 Fair Lawn Ave.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.