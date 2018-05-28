Home Is Where The Dog Is: Paramus Crash Victim Recovers With Beloved Pup

Brendan O'Callaghan is in a better place -- at home in Paramus and healing.

The 11-year-old was among the 43 victims of this month's Route 80 school bus crash that took the lives of two people.

"He could barely comprehend anything in the hospital," mom Jackie Maltz O'Callaghan said.

"All he did was cry for Chewie."

After more than two weeks in the hospital, Brendan finally made it home to his beloved pup.

His parents say there is no better place to be.

"This is why it is so much better to heal at home," O'Callaghan said, along with the above photo of her son and dog.

A video of Brendan opening a signed hockey stick from his idol Henrik Lundqvist and card from the entire New York Rangers.

Meanwhile, several of Brendan's East Brook Middle School peers continue to heal in and out of the hospital -- several suffering head injuries, punctured lungs and broken bones.

