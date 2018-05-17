Homeless Bergen Pittie Gets To Be Dog Again; Now All She Needs Is A Family

A Bergen County Animal Shelter pit bull that spent her first years on city streets with her homeless owner finally has the golden ticket to her best life.

All she needs is a home.

At two years old, Asia was surrendered by her owner to a local humane society before being transferred to the Teterboro shelter. She is sweet and goofy -- especially with her toys -- and will form a strong bond with anyone who she notices takes time to train her and play with her.

Asia needs moderate exercise daily but is happy to lounge on the couch, too.

