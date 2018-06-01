Kids Eat Free At These Bergen County Restaurants

You're fresh out of groceries and don't even have the energy to even think about what to make for the family. Why not eat out?
There are several Bergen County restaurants that allow kids to eat for free with paying adults.
Here is the complete list below.
Firehouse Subs
- All day Sunday with purchase of adult combo
- Locations in Mahwah, Totowa, Wayne
Ho-Ho-Kus Inn, 1 Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus
- Monday after 5 p.m. with purchase of adult entree
Horizon Diner, 726 NJ-17 North, Ramsey
- Saturday and Sunday until noon kids eat for free off kids menu
IHOP
- Every day after 4 p.m. in Hasbrouck Heights, Teaneck
- Tuesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Englewood, Paterson
- Wednesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Clifton
Jalapeños Mexican Grille, 930 Prospect St., Glen Rock
- Sunday after 4 p.m.
Miller's Ale House, 270 NJ-4 East, Paramus
- All day Tuesday with purchase of adult entree
Moe's Southwest Grill
- All day Sunday with purchase of adult entree
- Locations in Paramus, Saddle Brook, Edgewater, Northvale, Mahwah, Clifton
Que Pasta, 326 Market St., Saddle Brook
- Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with purchase of adult entree
RoCCA, 203 Rock Road, Glen Rock
- All day Wednesday and Sunday with purchase of adult entree
