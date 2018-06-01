Kids Eat Free At These Bergen County Restaurants

You're fresh out of groceries and don't even have the energy to even think about what to make for the family. Why not eat out?

There are several Bergen County restaurants that allow kids to eat for free with paying adults.

Here is the complete list below.

Firehouse Subs

All day Sunday with purchase of adult combo

Locations in Mahwah, Totowa, Wayne

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn, 1 Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus

Monday after 5 p.m. with purchase of adult entree

Horizon Diner, 726 NJ-17 North, Ramsey

Saturday and Sunday until noon kids eat for free off kids menu

IHOP

Every day after 4 p.m. in Hasbrouck Heights, Teaneck

Tuesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Englewood, Paterson

Wednesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Clifton

Jalapeños Mexican Grille, 930 Prospect St., Glen Rock

Sunday after 4 p.m.

Miller's Ale House, 270 NJ-4 East, Paramus

All day Tuesday with purchase of adult entree

Moe's Southwest Grill

All day Sunday with purchase of adult entree

Locations in Paramus, Saddle Brook, Edgewater, Northvale, Mahwah, Clifton

Que Pasta, 326 Market St., Saddle Brook

Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with purchase of adult entree

RoCCA, 203 Rock Road, Glen Rock

All day Wednesday and Sunday with purchase of adult entree

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

