Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Heartbroken WPU Sorority Mourns Wallington Sister Killed In Crash
lifestyle

Kids Eat Free At These Bergen County Restaurants

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kids eat free at these area restaurants.
Kids eat free at these area restaurants. Photo Credit: File Photo

You're fresh out of groceries and don't even have the energy to even think about what to make for the family. Why not eat out?

There are several Bergen County restaurants that allow kids to eat for free with paying adults.

Here is the complete list below.

Firehouse Subs

  • All day Sunday with purchase of adult combo
  • Locations in Mahwah, Totowa, Wayne

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn, 1 Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus

  • Monday after 5 p.m. with purchase of adult entree

Horizon Diner, 726 NJ-17 North, Ramsey

  • Saturday and Sunday until noon kids eat for free off kids menu

IHOP

  • Every day after 4 p.m. in Hasbrouck Heights, Teaneck
  • Tuesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Englewood, Paterson
  • Wednesday and Friday after 4 p.m. in Clifton

Jalapeños Mexican Grille, 930 Prospect St., Glen Rock

  • Sunday after 4 p.m.

Miller's Ale House, 270 NJ-4 East, Paramus

  • All day Tuesday with purchase of adult entree

Moe's Southwest Grill

  • All day Sunday with purchase of adult entree
  • Locations in Paramus, Saddle Brook, Edgewater, Northvale, Mahwah, Clifton

Que Pasta, 326 Market St., Saddle Brook

  • Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with purchase of adult entree

RoCCA, 203 Rock Road, Glen Rock

  • All day Wednesday and Sunday with purchase of adult entree

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.