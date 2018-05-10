Little Falls Man Proposes To College Sweetheart As Montclair State Mascot

Stacy Albanese has seen Montclair State mascot Rocky the Red Hawk plenty of times -- but never like this.

Down on one knee, Tootsie Pops in one hand and a ring box in another.

Albanese's longtime boyfriend, Andy Fagioli, had taken off the head and was gazing hopefully back at her Saturday.

It was a surprise Faigoli had been keeping for a while, hoping it would all go off without a hitch, NJ.com reports .

The couple met in 2006 while students at Montclair State through a mutual friend. They lost touch after graduation but reunited in 2012, and began dating.

After six years together, Fagioli felt it was only natural to dress up as Rocky, as he and Albanese now both work at their alma mater.



