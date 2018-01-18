Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown Tells 'Vogue' This Bergen Salon Is Best

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Bobbi Brown may live in Montclair but her "roots" are in Bergen County.

Her hair roots, that is.

In a recent "Vogue" magazine article , the makeup mogul cites the Eric Alt Salon -- headquartered in Bergen County -- as the best in the area.

"Beauty tips are to be taken seriously when the source is Bobbi Brown," the article says.

"She refers to this New Jersey–based salon as, 'the best color, cut, and blowouts in town.'"

The salon is owned by Emerson native Eric Altomare, who has locations in Saddle River, Ho-Ho-Kus and Ridgewood.

