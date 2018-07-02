Man Visiting Bergen County Family Buys Million-Dollar Lottery Ticket

A Queens, N.Y. man visiting family in Bergen County purchased a winning $1 million lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven in Bergenfield.

Pardeep Kumar of Astoria purchased his Spectacular ticket from the Washington Avenue convenience store and immediately began scratching.

He was overwhelmed with excitement when he realized it was a lucky day indeed – his ticket was the $1 million top prize winner.

Pardeep tried to contain his enthusiasm in the store as he wasn’t ready for everyone around him to know he had just won the money.

Shortly after, accompanied by his two brothers and with a big smile on his face, Pardeep made the trip to Lottery Headquarters to validate his ticket.

Pardeep plans to purchase a house.

