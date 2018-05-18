Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Vibrant' Cheerleader Fights For Life After Paramus School Bus Crash
lifestyle

Meet Surrendered German Shepherd Puppy's New Bergen County Dads

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Max with Mike Hettinger, left, and Arthur Burg of New Milford. The three are moving to West New York.
Max with Mike Hettinger, left, and Arthur Burg of New Milford. The three are moving to West New York. Photo Credit: Contributed

When Mike Hettinger of New Milford saw the Daily Voice story about a surrendered German Shepherd puppy in need of a home, his first priority became adopting him.

Hettinger, left his job in Glen Rock during his lunch break to meet 11-month-old Max last week. On Sunday, three days after his 32nd birthday, Hettinger and his roommate Arthur Berg brought Max home.

"I had gone to the shelter a few times with the intent of trying to find shepherd puppy," Hettinger said.

"When I saw the Daily Voice article... I went to check him out."

After a few walks outside, Hettinger knew Max was coming come.

"He hasn't barked once since we brought him home," Hettinger said. "He hasn't made a peep -- he's just been going around sniffing and exploring.

"He is so incredibly well-behaved it's surreal."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.