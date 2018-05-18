Meet Surrendered German Shepherd Puppy's New Bergen County Dads

When Mike Hettinger of New Milford saw the Daily Voice story about a surrendered German Shepherd puppy in need of a home, his first priority became adopting him.

Hettinger, left his job in Glen Rock during his lunch break to meet 11-month-old Max last week. On Sunday, three days after his 32nd birthday, Hettinger and his roommate Arthur Berg brought Max home.

"I had gone to the shelter a few times with the intent of trying to find shepherd puppy," Hettinger said.

"When I saw the Daily Voice article... I went to check him out."

After a few walks outside, Hettinger knew Max was coming come.

"He hasn't barked once since we brought him home," Hettinger said. "He hasn't made a peep -- he's just been going around sniffing and exploring.

"He is so incredibly well-behaved it's surreal."

