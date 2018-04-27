Contact Us
Neighborhood Makes Final Route Special For Retiring Bergen County Mailman

Cecilia Levine
Ron Allen retired as a Washington Township mail carrier on Monday. Photo Credit: Contributed
Families decorated their mailboxes with well-wishes for their longtime mail carrier. Photo Credit: Contributed
Neighbors didn't let Ron leave empty handed. Photo Credit: Contributed

By no fault of his own, Ron Allen was behind on his Washington Township route on Monday.

Word spread throughout neighborhood over the weekend that the longtime mail carrier would be retiring, so each resident planned a special goodbye -- complete with balloons, cards and even tears.

"He took the time to get to know the families on his route," said Jeanette McCullough, who presented Allen with balloons and a card.

"He’s watched us grow up, get married, have children, passing of parents and love ones. He became our friend, not just our mailman."

Back in his early years, Allen would make a point to a chat with McCullough's newly-retired parents -- brightening their days with a quick conversation.

One neighbor made customized door hangers honoring Ron for the entire block to hang on Monday (see photo) .

"He genuinely cares about people," McCullough said. "If he sees you, he waves, even if he's in a hurry. He is so kind to everyone and is a great listener.

"Unfortunately the next postal carrier will have large shoes to fill."

