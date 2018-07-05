New York Times: Vintage Bergen County Village Reminiscent Of The 1950s

One of the two villages in Bergen County is earning accolades in the "New York Times."

"The trappings of small-town life are evident in working-class Ridgefield Park , one of four official villages in New Jersey," the article writes.

"Front porches and fluttering flags abound on cozy, tree-canopied streets, many one-way.

"The elaborate Fourth of July parade, first staged in 1894, is the state’s oldest.

"The supermarket, with four aisles and a painted tin ceiling punctuated by spinning fans, is more like the grocery where Aunt Bee shopped."

Ridgefield Park is home to many notable people including Ozzie Nelson, NFL's Hatch Rosdahl, novelist Yoojin Grace Wuertz and more.

