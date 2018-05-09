Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

NFL Athlete Pulls Off Promposal For Mahwah Teen, Fan Boyfriend

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Atlanta Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu asks Sam Darrow to prom for girlfriend Brianna Stoohs.
Atlanta Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu asks Sam Darrow to prom for girlfriend Brianna Stoohs. Video Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Brianna Stoohs asks boyfriend Sam Darrow to prom with help from Atlanta Falcon Mohamed Sanu.
Brianna Stoohs asks boyfriend Sam Darrow to prom with help from Atlanta Falcon Mohamed Sanu. Video Credit: Special To Daily Voice

A Mahwah teen had help from an NFL athlete with her promposal.

Knowing that her boyfriend Sam Darrow is a major Atlanta Falcons fan, Brianna Stoohs had wide receiver Mohamed Sanu record a video asking Darrow to prom.

"You better say yes," Sanu said in the video, which Stoohs played for Sanu over lunch at Boomburger this week.

His reaction was priceless. And he said yes.

Sanu, who played for Rutgers, also gifted Darrow an autographed ball.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.