NFL Athlete Pulls Off Promposal For Mahwah Teen, Fan Boyfriend

A Mahwah teen had help from an NFL athlete with her promposal.

Knowing that her boyfriend Sam Darrow is a major Atlanta Falcons fan, Brianna Stoohs had wide receiver Mohamed Sanu record a video asking Darrow to prom.

"You better say yes," Sanu said in the video, which Stoohs played for Sanu over lunch at Boomburger this week.

His reaction was priceless. And he said yes.

Sanu, who played for Rutgers, also gifted Darrow an autographed ball.

