NYJet Gets Emotional Visiting Hospitalized Paramus Bus Crash Victims

Paramus middle schoolers recovering in the hospital from last week's Route 80 school bus crash that killed two received a special visit from New York Jet Avery Williamson last weekend.

When the linebacker was asked by Jets staff to visit the East Brook students at Morristown Medical Center -- located near the Jets' training facility in Florham Park -- he immediately said yes, the New York Post reports.

Williamson told The Post his Saturday visit was an emotional one.

“It was one of those things you say yes to but you don’t know how deeply it’s going to affect you and how touching it will be," he said in the article.

"It was special. I want to go back to check up on those kids.”

That same day, student Brendan O'Callaghan, who suffered a concussion, broken skull/collarbone and punctured lung, received a signed hockey stick from his idol, New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist and card from the rest of the team.

Authorities on Thursday filed death-by-auto charges against the 77-year-old school bus driver in the c rash 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.