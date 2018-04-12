Oakland Lab Who Survived Alone In The Woods For 3 Years Needs A Home

A male lab from RBARI in Oakland who escaped from a vet and survived alone in the woods for more than a year is in need of a forever family.

Buddha is neutered and three years old. He is shy but sweet once he bonds and has been learning to make friends with other dogs at the shelter.

Buddha will be looking for a patient adult home with a securely fenced yard and someone who will always be extra cautious to make sure he doesn't end up getting loose ever again.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

