One Of Vegas Massacre's Youngest Survivors Welcomed In North Haledon

One of the youngest survivors of last year's Las Vegas massacre has arrived in North Haledon.

Paramus Catholic sweethearts Megan Iannuzzi Panzera and Valdo Panzera Jr. welcomed baby boy Valdo Panzera III -- who Iannuzzi was several weeks pregnant with during the deadly shooting last October, NBC reports.

The couple was sitting in the bleachers when a gunman opened fire on the crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival from the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Iannuzzi, a Fair Lawn native, and Panzera survived -- along with the baby born this month.

