People Are Leaving Water For Public Workers To Honor Late New Milford Dad

For the past two summers, New Milford's Charlie Poveromo would leave a cooler of water bottles outside for town workers, mailmen, landscapers and other laborers.

Although Poveromo died suddenly in March, people are carrying on the annual tradition.

It started with his wife, Velvet Poveromo, and daughter Brittany Poveromo, who have a cooler outside of their Birchwood Road home.

But the act of kindness has spread quickly, as many other community and family members are also putting "Charlie's Cooler" outside of their homes -- you can find one on Midland Avenue in Paramus.

Poveromo was the former owner of Henley's Bar & Grill in New Milford and was the bar manager at Grissini Restaurant in Englewood Cliffs.

Keep Charlie's legacy alive with a cooler of your own and call it, Charlie's Cooler.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.