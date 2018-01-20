Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
lifestyle

People Are Taking Beautiful Photos At This Bergen County Spa

Cecilia Levine
The New York City skyline serves as the backdrop for Bella Guerriero's photo from atop SoJo Spa in Edgewater. Photo Credit: Bella Guerriero
Model Aziz Ametov dropped his phone in the infinity pool, he said. Photo Credit: Aziz Ametov
Miz Muttu, 24 of New York City, poses in a SoJo sauna. "I can't believe I didn't come across it sooner," she said of the spa. Photo Credit: Miz Muttu
Sarah, 22 of New York City, said SoJo was well-managed and employees were very accommodating. Photo Credit: Contributed

EDGEWATER, N.J. — SoJo Spa in Edgewater offers seven stories of saunas, baths and therapy rooms, but the hidden gem could very well be at the very top.

The rooftop infinity pool -- touting a spectacular view of the New York City skyline.

And Instagram users are taking note. You don't need an expensive camera or high-tech phone to capture the beauty in the view and serenity of the moment.

Just scroll through the Edgewater or SoJo geotag on Instagram to see for yourself. After all, that's where many of the customers heard about the spa in the first place.

Like Bella Guerriero (pictured above).

"I heard about it through social media and I was like, 'I need to go see this place,'" she told Daily Voice. "It exceeded my expectations."

The same goes for Long Island's Tessa Gluck, 24.

"I loved all the pools," she said. "There was nothing I didn't like."

Located on part of the old Alcoa factory site, the spa attracts customers from across the Hudson River looking for a day-cation.

"SoJo Spa Club is a unique spa resort that redefines relaxation," its Facebook page says.

Let's break it down by the numbers:

7 pools including a water slide, 5 saunas, 4 therapy rooms, 3 lounge areas and 3 dining areas.

A day at the spa will cost you between $50 and $70 just for admission. Massages and other services come with additional charges.

SEE PHOTOS ABOVE OR CLICK HERE FOR THE SOJO WEBSITE.

