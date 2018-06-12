Popular Kellogg's Cereal Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

Did you buy it?

An outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, has been linked to a popular Kellogg’s cereal, according to the CDC and USDA.

The Kellogg Company recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal on Thursday, June 14. The recalled 15.3 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 39103. The recalled 23.0 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 14810. The UPC code is on the bottom of the box.

If you purchased the recalled cereal, do not eat it. Either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the USDA says.

For more information on the recall from the CDC, click here.

