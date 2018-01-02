Post Office: Clear Your Walkways So You Can Get Your Mail

As communities on the East Coast dig out from Thursday's winter storm Grayson, Northern New Jersey postal officials are public awareness of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and approaches to mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery.

Children, friends and neighbors will also benefit from clear sidewalks and walkways as they return to school, work, and shopping at nearby businesses, officials said.

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail. Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help postal carriers maintain consistent delivery service.

Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions.

However, delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

The U. S. Postal Service considers employee safety a top priority and instructs letter carriers to deliver mail only if it is not safe to do so.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an e-mail to the Postal Service by clicking on Contact Us at the bottom of the Postal Service’s USPS.com homepage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.