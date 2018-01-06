Powerball Tickets Worth $1M, $50K Sold In Bergen County

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. – A Hackensack 7-Eleven sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, and stores in Hillsdale and Paramus sold tickets worth $50,000.

The million-dollar ticket -- sold at the 7-Eleven at 469 Passaic St. in Hackensack -- was one of two second prize winning tickets sold in New Jersey for the $559.7 million Powerball jackpot. The other was sold in Brick.

The winning numbers for the Saturday Jan. 6 drawing were: 12, 29, 30, 33, and 61. The Red Power Ball was 26, and the Multiplier was 03.

The $50 thousand third prize winning tickets were sold at 7-Eleven at 370 Hillsdale Ave. in Hillsdale and Speedway at 565 Route 17 S. in Paramus.

The lucky first prize winner – who will take home the jackpot – purchased the ticket in New Hampshire, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $40,000,000 for the next drawing to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

