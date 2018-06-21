Puppy Store Donates Yorkie To Little Ferry Boy In Hospital After Scam

A Little Ferry boy whose family lost $1400 in a scam trying to secure him a dog finally got the exact one he's been dreaming of -- thanks to a New Jersey puppy store.

Leart, 6, who suffers from a fatal genetic illness, has been asking for a dog for more than a year.

He was resting in Hackensack University Medical Center Sunday morning when in walked his father holding a Teacup Yorkie just for him -- donated by Shake A Paw puppy store of Green Brook,

His name is Angel.

"The dog cuddled right up to him," Leart's mom Rezarta Osmani told Daily Voice. "He's happy."

The family also received a donation of $3,000 from someone else who saw Leart's story in the news to help cover medical bills.

Leart's family had been saving their money for months when they finally found a Teacup Yorkie for sale in Georgia on a Facebook post last spring.

They sent the money, but weeks went by and they never received the dog.

After seeing Leart's story on the news, Shake A Paw owner Jonathan Dubreuil committed to donating one from his store to Leart.

"It absolutely broke my heart to see what this family was going through not only with the medical issues but the fact they were scammed online by these Internet salespeople that just rob you blind," Dubreuil said.

"My fatherly instinct kicked in. I couldn't imagine what they were going through. You just want to do the right thing for people like that.

"I just wanted to make this little boy's dream come true."

And he did.

