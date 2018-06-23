Quick Shopping Trip Makes Wayne Couponer Millionaire

What was supposed to be a quick stop at the grocery store made one Wayne woman a millionaire when she decided to play the New Jersey Lottery's CASH4LIFE.

Carole Halleran of Wayne loves to use coupons. So, when she saw the CASH4LIFE “Buy One Get One Free” coupon in her local newspaper, she had to seize the opportunity.

Halleran remembered she had the coupon in her pocket last April when she went to ShopRite on Hamburg Turnpike to pick up coffee for her husband. She spent it on a $2 Quick Pick ticket, redeeming a free ticket coupon along with it.

The following day, Halleran's daughter called to tell her she saw on the news that a CASH4LIFE $1,000 a Week for Life second-tier jackpot ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Wayne.

They both wondered if it might be possible that Carole had that lucky ticket.

Halleran looked up the results on NJLottery.com to check the numbers on her tickets and -- on her free ticket -- saw the numbers matched, missing only the Cash Ball. She couldn't believe her eyes and had to double-check the ticket -- her previous highest prize was just $11.

It was really possible: Halleran had won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize of $1,000 a Week for Life.

She and her husband talked to a financial adviser and elected to take the cash option of $1 million.

They’ll put this money toward savings and investments to see returns for their family's future

