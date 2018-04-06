RANKING: Old Tappan Is Safest Place To Live In Bergen County

Ever wonder how safe your town really is? Niche.com has assessed the overall safety of Bergen County, compiling its findings into a new list for 2018.

The ranking takes into account key indicators of a location’s safety, including violent and property crime rates as well as resident reviews.

Here are the safest Bergen County towns, ranked by Niche.com:

20. Glen Rock

19. Allendale

18. Mahwah

17. Westwood

16. Woodcliff Lake

15. Oradell

14. Dumont

13. New Milford

12. Ho-Ho-Kus

11. Alpine

10. Montvale

9. Waldwick

8. Norwood

7. Northvale

6. Haworth

5. Emerson

4. Harrington Park

3. Washington Township

2. River Vale

1. Old Tappan

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

