REPORT: Haworth Ranks Among 19 Wealthiest Spots In NJ

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. – Seven of the 19 wealthiest municipalities in New Jersey are in Bergen County, including Upper Saddle River which ranks sixth, according to a report on NJ.com.

The rankings are based on data on median household income from the 2012-2016 American Community Survey snapshot, the article says.

Here are the Bergen County municipalities that made the list, as well as their rankings and median household incomes, according to NJ.com:

19. Demarest $150,139)

16. Woodcliff Lake ($150,862)

15. Allendale ($151,641)

13. Glen Rock ($159,247)

10. Ho-Ho-Kus ($163,988)

8. Haworth ($168,371)

6. Upper Saddle River ($171,747)

Millburn Township in Essex County came in at number one, with a median household income of $190,625, according to the list.

CLICK HERE for the full list and story.

