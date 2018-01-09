Contact Us
REPORT: Haworth Ranks Among 19 Wealthiest Spots In NJ

The median household incomes of seven Bergen municipalities rank among the highest in the state, according to a report. Photo Credit: Pixabay

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. – Seven of the 19 wealthiest municipalities in New Jersey are in Bergen County, including Upper Saddle River which ranks sixth, according to a report on NJ.com.

The rankings are based on data on median household income from the 2012-2016 American Community Survey snapshot, the article says.

Here are the Bergen County municipalities that made the list, as well as their rankings and median household incomes, according to NJ.com:

  • 19. Demarest $150,139)
  • 16. Woodcliff Lake ($150,862)
  • 15. Allendale ($151,641)
  • 13. Glen Rock ($159,247)
  • 10. Ho-Ho-Kus ($163,988)
  • 8. Haworth ($168,371)
  • 6. Upper Saddle River ($171,747)

Millburn Township in Essex County came in at number one, with a median household income of $190,625, according to the list.

CLICK HERE for the full list and story.

