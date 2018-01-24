Contact Us
REPORT: These Bergen County Towns Are Most Educated In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
These Bergen County towns have the most educated residents in the state.
People who have their bachelor's degree end up making more money than their less educated peers, according to a new report by NJ.com.

More than 23 percent of New Jerseyans have their bachelor's degree or higher, the article says.

The following municipalities are the most educated in the state, according to NJ.com.

  • 25: Franklin Lakes -- 66.3 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher
  • 20: Ramsey -- 67.5 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher
  • 18: Edgewater -- 67.9 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher
  • 12: Glen Rock -- 71.6 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher
  • 7: Ridgewood -- 76.2 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher
  • 6: Tenafly -- 77.3 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT.

