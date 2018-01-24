Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Retired Totowa Teacher Wins Lottery Big Time... Again

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket came from Union Food Stores in Totowa.
The ticket came from Union Food Stores in Totowa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

TOTOWA, N.J. -- Nicholas Fierro of Totowa is not inexperienced when it comes to winning the lottery.

Seventeen years after splitting a winning $90 million New York State Lottery ticket 38 ways with Paterson faculty members ($10 million each), Fierro won $1 million in September 2017.

Nicholas plays just $2 to $4 on lottery games with the largest jackpot every day. His most recent win comes from a $4 Powerball ticket, when his five numbers matched the white balls drawn winning the prize.

"I am going to consider carefully how to handle the winnings," said Fierro, who purchased his lucky ticket at Union Food Stores in Totowa. "And God bless the USA."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.