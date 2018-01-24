Retired Totowa Teacher Wins Lottery Big Time... Again

TOTOWA, N.J. -- Nicholas Fierro of Totowa is not inexperienced when it comes to winning the lottery.

Seventeen years after splitting a winning $90 million New York State Lottery ticket 38 ways with Paterson faculty members ($10 million each), Fierro won $1 million in September 2017.

Nicholas plays just $2 to $4 on lottery games with the largest jackpot every day. His most recent win comes from a $4 Powerball ticket, when his five numbers matched the white balls drawn winning the prize.

"I am going to consider carefully how to handle the winnings," said Fierro, who purchased his lucky ticket at Union Food Stores in Totowa. "And God bless the USA."

