She Likes It Like That: Edgewater's Cardi B Just Made History Again

Cecilia Levine
Cardi B of Edgewater with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, whose song "I Like It" just took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Photo Credit: Cardi B
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It from Cardi B's Debut Album Invasion of Privacy available now!
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It from Cardi B's Debut Album Invasion of Privacy available now! Video Credit: Cardi B

Oh yes, she likes it like that.

"I Like It" Rapper Cardi B who has a house in Edgewater became the first female rapper with two hits on Billboard 100's top spot.

The recent chart-topper with J. Balvin moved to the No. 1 spot on Monday, less than a year after "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) took the top-notch spot for three weeks beginning Oct. 7, 2017.

The Bronx native said she wasn't expecting the song to take off the way it did.

"It's so crazy because I always loved this record," she said in a social media post.

"But two versus on this song -- J Balvin and Bad Bunny's parts -- are in Spanish and I figured not all my fans know Spanish.

"But this is the song ya’ll made it happen."

