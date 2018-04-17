Contact Us
Someone In Wayne Won $1,000 A Week For Life

Cecilia Levine
Wayne's ShopRite sold a winning New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket.
ShopRite on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne sold a winning New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000.

The winning numbers from the April 19 drawing were 04, 15, 28, 35 and 42 . The Cash Ball was: 02.

Two New Jersey ticketholders won $2,500 when their ticket matched the four white balls and Cash Ball drawn. One of those players added the DOUBLER feature doubling the prize to $5000. Moreover, 30,444 other players won $125,486 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 3,706 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were:

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

