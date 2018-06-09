Splash Around: These Bergen County Spray Parks Are Now Open Or Will Be Soon

Go ahead, splash around. Bergen and Passaic counties have many splash parks and spray parks. Below are some of the most popular in the area and when you can go.
Bergen County
- Van Saun County Park, Paramus: Now open
- Borough Park, Elmwood Park; opens June 25 (may be delayed pending repairs)
- Carver Park, Hackensack: Now open
- Township Park, Lyndhurst; opens June 18
- Votee Park, Teaneck: opens early-mid July
- Walter Lubbe, Jr. Playground, Bergenfield; opens the Monday after school is out.
Passaic County
- Weasel Brook Park, Clifton: Now open
- Zaccaria Park, Woodland Park: opens June 25
DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM
