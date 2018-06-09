Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Splash Around: These Bergen County Spray Parks Are Now Open Or Will Be Soon

Cecilia Levine
Zaccaria Park in Woodland Park. Photo Credit: Woodland Park Summer Camp
Carver Park Splash Pad in Hackensack Photo Credit: File Photo

Go ahead, splash around. Bergen and Passaic counties have many splash parks and spray parks. Below are some of the most popular in the area and when you can go.

Bergen County

  • Van Saun County Park, Paramus: Now open
  • Borough Park, Elmwood Park; opens June 25 (may be delayed pending repairs)
  • Carver Park, Hackensack: Now open
  • Township Park, Lyndhurst; opens June 18
  • Votee Park, Teaneck: opens early-mid July
  • Walter Lubbe, Jr. Playground, Bergenfield; opens the Monday after school is out.

Passaic County

  • Weasel Brook Park, Clifton: Now open
  • Zaccaria Park, Woodland Park: opens June 25

CLICK HERE for the list of pools that accept non residents as members.

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

