Splash Around: These Bergen County Spray Parks Are Now Open Or Will Be Soon

Go ahead, splash around. Bergen and Passaic counties have many splash parks and spray parks. Below are some of the most popular in the area and when you can go.

Bergen County

Van Saun County Park, Paramus: Now open

Borough Park, Elmwood Park; opens June 25 (may be delayed pending repairs)

(may be delayed pending repairs) Carver Park, Hackensack: Now open

Township Park, Lyndhurst; opens June 18

Votee Park, Teaneck: opens early-mid July

Walter Lubbe, Jr. Playground, Bergenfield; opens the Monday after school is out.

Passaic County

Weasel Brook Park, Clifton: Now open

Zaccaria Park, Woodland Park: opens June 25

CLICK HERE for the list of pools that accept non residents as members.

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

