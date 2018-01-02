Storm Shuts Paramus, Montvale Blood Centers, Worsening Shortage

PARAMUS, N.J. – The winter storm forced Community Blood Services to close its collection centers – including those in in Montvale and Paramus – Thursday, worsening an already serious blood shortage.

The non-profit that provides blood to 30 hospital locations also closed its collection centers in Lincoln Park and Parsippany and cancelled all scheduled blood donation events throughout the state.

“In light of the state’s ongoing blood shortage, losing an entire day of collection is a very serious matter,” said Robert Kessler, director of Recruitment for Community Blood Services. “If we’re not able to make up the donations we didn’t receive today, the severity of the problem will worsen. The best outcome will be if people, realizing how significant the situation is, will come out after the storm ends and donate blood.”

Approximately 250 donations each day are needed to address the needs of the patients in facilities served by the non-profit.

For details on donating blood through Community Blood Services, CLICK HERE , or call 201-389-0417.

