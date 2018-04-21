Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Support Surges For Toddler Whose Englewood Dad Has Stroke In Puerto Rico

Cecilia Levine
Chris Harris of Englewood, 29. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Harris suffered a stroke in Puerto Rico. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
His daughter Madison waits for him in New Jersey. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The community is rallying for a five-year-old girl in Englewood whose father will never be the same.

Chris Harris, 29, suffered a stroke April 16 shortly after touching down in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend. He was unable to receive medical attention for several hours and -- as a result of hemorrhaging -- was left paralyzed.

As Harris recovers with his mother and girlfriend in the hospital, his daughter, Madison, waits for him in New Jersey.

More than $3,700 had been raised as of Monday night on a GoFundMe for Harris.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

