Support Surges For Toddler Whose Englewood Dad Has Stroke In Puerto Rico

The community is rallying for a five-year-old girl in Englewood whose father will never be the same.

Chris Harris, 29, suffered a stroke April 16 shortly after touching down in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend. He was unable to receive medical attention for several hours and -- as a result of hemorrhaging -- was left paralyzed.

As Harris recovers with his mother and girlfriend in the hospital, his daughter, Madison, waits for him in New Jersey.

More than $3,700 had been raised as of Monday night on a GoFundMe for Harris.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

