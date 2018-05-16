Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Surrendered Bergen County Shelter Puppy Receives Hundreds Of Application

Cecilia Levine
Max needs his forever family.
Max needs his forever family. Photo Credit: Petfinder

Officials at the Bergen County Animal Shelter are sorting through hundreds of applications for an 11-month-old German Shepherd puppy who was surrendered by his owners.

No further applications are being accepted.

Max was surrendered to the Teterboro shelter because his owners were unable to care for him. He still has a lot to learn about the world and how it works.

Because he has no training under his belt, the shelter is looking for an experienced Shepherd handler and owner, who will be able to guide the stubborn adolescent into mature adulthood.

Max simply needs structure, a balanced routine and someone willing to give him their whole heart and undivided attention. In the right and knowledgeable hands, Max will be an unbelievable success story and will be forever grateful for the second chance you gave him.

