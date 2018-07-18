Contact Us
Taylor Swift Is Treating North Jersey Girl Scouts To Free Concerts

Hillsdale Girl Scouts and their moms enjoy a free Taylor Swift concert. Photo Credit: Jenny Pourakis
Hillsdale Girl Scouts jam out to Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium Friday on her dime. Photo Credit: Jenny Pourakis
Taylor Swift fans from Hillsdale's Girl Scout troop attended her Friday night concert at MetLife Stadium. Photo Credit: Jenny Pourakis
Hillsdale scouts and their moms head to a free Taylor Swift concert Friday. Photo Credit: Jenny Pourakis

North Jersey Girl Scout troops are enjoying Taylor Swift concerts on her dime this weekend.

The country-pop singer, a Girl Scout alumna, gifted hundreds of tickets to Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey for the Friday night and Sunday night "reputation" tour concerts at MetLife Stadium.

Any scout registered for the 2018-19 year was given two free tickets on a first-come first-serve basis.

In March, Swift eliminated ticket fees for the tour and still has yet to sell out many of the shows across the U.S.

Pictured above are some of her Hillsdale fans.

