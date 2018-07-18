Taylor Swift Is Treating North Jersey Girl Scouts To Free Concerts

North Jersey Girl Scout troops are enjoying Taylor Swift concerts on her dime this weekend.

The country-pop singer, a Girl Scout alumna, gifted hundreds of tickets to Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey for the Friday night and Sunday night "reputation" tour concerts at MetLife Stadium.

Any scout registered for the 2018-19 year was given two free tickets on a first-come first-serve basis.

In March, Swift eliminated ticket fees for the tour and still has yet to sell out many of the shows across the U.S.

Pictured above are some of her Hillsdale fans.

